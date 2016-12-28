Mark Hamill shares emotional tribute to Carrie Fisher: ‘She was our princess’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Hamill's emotional farewell to former "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher is nothing short of devastating.

In his first Tweet, Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the film, simply said, "no words. #Devastated."

But it was his second Tweet, sent several hours later, that has the internet grabbing for a tissue:

It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh

Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at 60. She died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.