Lowering poverty rate is Winston-Salem’s ‘New Year’s resolution’ for 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Looking ahead to 2017, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines hopes to carry momentum for repurposing the economy towards innovation and entrepreneurship, highlighted by the city's thriving Innovation Quarter. Regardless of the area’s robust opportunities, Joines says he wants to tackle the level of poverty in the city.

According to Joines, about 20 percent of people aged 18 and older in the city are living in poverty. While this may be down from recent years, it’s still a high statistic that Joines wants to improve.

He’s pushing forward more than 50 recommendations at the start of the new year to address five key areas: hunger disparity, health disparity, housing, education and jobs. The idea is to get wide-ranging approval from the business community and nonprofits.

Meanwhile, a number of municipal projects are set to be finished in the near year, giving taxpayers something to look forward to after years of construction. The Salem Lake Marina, the Benton Convention Center and a number of satellite stations Winston-Salem Police Department will go through finishing touches, to name a few.