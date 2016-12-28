× Lexington man accused of assaulting son, ex-wife before attacking deputies

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was charged after he assaulted his son and ex-wife before becoming combative with deputies when they tried to arrest him, according to a news release.

On Dec. 22, deputies responded to Walnut Road in reference to breaking and entering and domestic assault. When they arrived, officers learned that 57-year-old James Robert Fritts forced his way into his ex-wife’s home and began to assault her and his son during an argument.

When deputies attempted to arrest Fritts, he assaulted them and resisted arrest.

He is charged with two counts of resist, delay and obstruct, one count of assault on a female, one count of assault and battery, one count of domestic criminal trespass, one count of breaking and entering, one count of injury to real property, one count of injury to personal property and one count of assault on a government official.

Fritts was taken to the Lexington hospital for treatment before being placed in the Davidson County Jail on no bond.