Generosity, lifesaving continues at Forsyth Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A donation which covered the adoption fees for 48 animals at the Forsyth Humane Society will have impacts lasting well beyond when the last covered animal is brought home. The Humane Society says “paying it forward” is now coming into play.

“We actually did more adoptions than the donation covered,” said Mitra Wilkenfeld, marketing and outreach manager for the Forsyth Humane Society.

Wilkenfeld added that some animals who were not covered were taken, while two cats who do have their fees covered remain. Nevertheless, the shelter was nearly empty of animals on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve had a very successful, unbelievably successful week,” Wilkenfeld said.

The humane society having no animals is both a good and bad thing; good, because it means their animals were adopted and bad because they want animals there to be adopted.

“Any shelter we have a relationship with, I’m sure we’ll be pulling from before the end of the week,” Wilkenfeld said.

Examples of such shelters include Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Surry, where they are sometimes forced to euthanize animals. The Forsyth Humane Society is a no-kill adoption center.

“By next week we should be back to full capacity,” Wilkenfeld said. “That’s our goal.”

In fact, on Wednesday, 30 new animals were taken into the humane society from both the Davidson and Guilford county animal shelters.

“Our staff are very moved by what we’ve received this year,” Wilkenfeld added.

Shelter employees say the generosity has continued, with $1,500 in donations being received on Tuesday. They add that the people who adopted their animals for free want to continue the trend too.

“A lot of people are choosing to pay it forward, so we’re [going to] have some random animals showing up as sponsored going forward,” Wilkenfeld said.

She added that many of those want to sponsor senior animals or specific breeds, to they’re waiting for animals to come in which match those criteria.

“I think people do want to give back at the end of the year and it’s amazing, but we’ve had generous donations and generous opportunities throughout the year that our staff are very moved by,” Wilkenfeld said.