Former Panthers special teams coach Bruce DeHaven loses battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bruce DeHaven, longtime NFL special teams coach and integral part of the Carolina Panthers Super Bowl run in 2015, has passed away.

DeHaven, 68, best known for helping the Buffalo Bills reach four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday.

DeHaven was with the Panthers through their Super Bowl appearance in February, ESPN reports. He stepped aside as the special teams coordinator in August to seek treatment in Buffalo, New York.

Panthers kicker Graham Gano posted about the loss on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Hurting after hearing about the passing of Coach DeHaven. A great coach & even better man. Praying 4 his family,” the Tweet read.

Other players also posted about his passing and the impact he had on them.

“I was a better football player because Bruce DeHaven was my coach, but I was a better man because Bruce DeHaven was my friend,” said Steve Tasker, seven-time Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills. “I will miss him very, very much.”

In his three decades in the NFL, he coached special teams with the Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Panthers.

