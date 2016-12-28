× Former Panthers great Steve Smith likely to retire at end of season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Carolina Panthers star and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. told reporters Wednesday he will likely retire at the end of the season, ESPN reports.

Smith, 37, said he is “89 percent sure” — alluding to his jersey number — that he will retire after the Ravens’ game against the Bengals Sunday.

Smith will retire as one of 11 players to record more than 1,000 catches and 14,000 yards receiving, according to ESPN.

“Football has given me more than I probably could give football back,” Smith said. “But for 2016, 17 and beyond, this is probably my last game.”

Smith is a five-time Prow Bowl player, with all five selections coming when he was in a Panthers uniform.

Smith was released by the Panthers in March 2014 and signed with the Ravens.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told Black and Blue Review, a news website focused solely on Carolina, that he thinks Smith should retire as a Panther.