Fire destroys vacant Randolph County house

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A fire destroyed a house east of Asheboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. at a house on the corner of Rocky Knoll Road and U.S. 64.

Crews from two different fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Firefighters on the scene told FOX8's Adam Krolfifer the fire quickly spread and destroyed the house.

The house was vacant. It is one of many houses taken by the state in order to build the new N.C. 159 bypass connector.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol responded to help direct traffic on U.S. 64 due to heavy smoke from the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.