Cam Newton grants 10-year-old boy battling heart condition’s Christmas wish

ATLANTA, Ga. — With the help of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, a 10-year-old boy battling a severe heart condition received an amazing Christmas wish.

In a heartwarming video posted on the Auburn Tigers’ Facebook page, little Taylor Deckard meets reigning NFL MVP Newton.

On Wednesday, Deckard is expected to undergo surgery to have a stent implanted to combat his advanced pulmonary hypertension, WTVM reports. Doctors are unsure if he’ll survive the surgery.

But on Tuesday, Newton stopped by the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to cheer Taylor up before the big day.

Newton entered the hospital room and Taylor stood up and gave him a big hug. Newton just stood there, whispering words of encouragement and stroking his hair.

During the meeting, Newton gave him an Under Armour bag full of goodies and several signed items.

Before he became the NFL MVP, Newton won the Heisman Trophy as Auburn’s starting quarterback.

The video has more than 28,000 likes, 18,000 shares, and 2,000 comments.