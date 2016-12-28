After-school program uses literacy to empower children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- School is out for the day, but the kids at Fairview Elementary School are still learning.

They participate in an after-school program called "literacy empowers all people," or LEAP.

"Our goal is that the students keep up, catch up, advance to the next level, and we also want them to graduate," said computer lab teacher Titania Nix.

The kids work with tutors to finish their homework and practice reading, then they get to spend time on the computers.

"We use Sumdog, ABCmouse, a lot of different activities that they can play and they don`t know they`re learning while they`re playing," she said.

Claire Robinson and her husband Mike founded the program four years ago.

"We both came from single-parent families and we know the difficulties that families face. And we know receiving academic assistance is one of them," said Claire Robinson. "When you look at the cost of tutoring a child, that`s expensive."

Around 100 students grades kindergarten through 12th grade participate in LEAP at five Guilford County locations, focusing on academics, leadership, and character development.

"I came here basically to seek some advice and guidance and through LEAP, I just had such a great experience," said Bisharat Khan, past leap participant. "When I joined LEAP, I knew this was going to take me somewhere."

Khan is now a sophomore at High Point University and volunteers with the program.

"I feel proud of myself to be a role model for these kids," he said.

Thanks to a grant from the High Point Community Foundation, they hope to expand to other locations and help even more kids just like Bisharat.

"It’s such a blessing and so amazing for us to see the difference that volunteering and putting your time in can make with a child," Robinson said.