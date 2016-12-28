× 4 charged with abducting, assaulting woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people are in the Randolph County Jail after police say they abducted a woman, took her to a remote location and stabbed her around her back and neck.

On Dec. 23, police discovered Megan Worley suffering from several stab wounds at 1523 Becks Nursery Road in Lexington, according to a press release.

Police say Worley initially stole money from Kimberly Ellis in Asheboro, who then gathered several people to search for her.

When they found her, Ellis, Kaleigh Carter, Angela Travis and Matthew Lawson abducted Worley, took her to a remote location and assaulted her.

Worley has since been released from Baptist hospital.

Ellis is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. Carter is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact. Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact; and Travis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact felony.

The suspects are each under a $500,000 secured bond and have a Feb. 13 court date.