2 adults, 1 child dead in plane crash in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Three people are dead after a plane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Officials discovered the plane’s wreckage around 4 p.m. on Tuesday near Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports. Kim Smith, 42, David Starling 41, and 8-year-old Hunter Starling were all aboard the plane.
According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Kathleen Bergen, the plane left Jacksonville, Florida and was heading to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport when it crashed. The family was flying to the area for vacation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, a National Park Service news release states.
Recovery efforts are set to begin Wednesday.
35.714259 -83.510164