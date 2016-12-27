Woman murdered, teen girl held captive, NC deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies arrested a man who they say murdered a woman and held her 14-year-old daughter captive during the holiday weekend, WSOC reports.

Deputies were called out to do a welfare check at a home on Cool Springs Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The welfare check was initiated after the 14-year-old sent a text to a friend saying she needed help.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home, they talked to a man who identified himself as Gary Love, 47. They asked if they could speak with the homeowner, Robin Denman, 46. Love told deputies that Denman and her daughter were at a funeral, according to deputies.

While deputies were trying to confirm the information, Love ran from the home. He was soon located and taken into a custody.

Deputies searched the home and located Denman’s body.