Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a Winston-Salem gas station.

Around 3:10 a.m., police went to the BP gas station located at 601 Peters Creek Pkwy in reference to an armed robbery, according to a press release. When they arrived, officers discovered a suspect entered the business and threatened to shoot the clerk.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading north on Peters Creek Parkway.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.