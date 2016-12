Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Trump Tower was evacuated due to a suspicious package on Tuesday afternoon, a NYPD source told WPIX.

Video shows crowds of people fleeing the building in midtown.

President-elect Donald Trump was in Florida at the time and has not released a statement on the evacuation.

An all clear was announced at about 5:10 p.m.

All clear at Trump Tower following the earlier suspicious package in the lobby — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) December 27, 2016

Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe. pic.twitter.com/0vcyDi8TMA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 27, 2016