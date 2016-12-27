× Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 96-year-old fan in Missouri

NEW MADRID, Mo. — It’s not every day you get to meet your favorite musician; rarer still that person would make a surprise visit to your house the day after Christmas.

With his large family by his side, Cyrus Porter, a World War II veteran from Missouri, was treated to a special concert from Taylor Swift, KTVI reports.

Last week, KFVS in Cape Girardeau ran a story about Porter’s love for the pop-country superstar. Porter has seen Swift in concert in Memphis and St. Louis and said he wanted to see her perform at least one more time.

Somehow, the story caught Swift’s attention, and the singer traveled from Nashville with her parents to make a house call for the 96-year-old fan.

About 60 family members crowded in Porter’s house for the surprise Monday afternoon. His eyes lit up like a Christmas tree when she walked in the living room.

Swift brought her guitar and sang her 2014 hit ‘Shake It Off,’ a personal performance for Porter and his family. Afterward, she met with Porter’s family, taking pictures, giving hugs, and visiting like she’d known the bunch her whole life. Porter took her around his house, showing off his medals and collected newspaper clippings from the war.

Taylor always taking the time to go above and beyond for her fans – fans of all ages! So glad she met 96 year old veteran Cyrus Porter 💝 pic.twitter.com/yAt0YslWaL — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 26, 2016