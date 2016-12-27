Starbucks to offer free espressos at various locations through Jan. 2

SEATTLE — Are you looking for a free cup of coffee? If so, you may be in luck!

To celebrate Starbuck’s “10 Days of Cheer,” the Seattle-based company is giving away a free tall espresso drink to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. at 100 of its coffeehouses. The locations change each day through Jan. 2.

Starbucks is also offering “cheer cards,” which give discounts on drinks and food at participating stores.

Espresso drinks include lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos, according to the Starbucks’ website.

Click here to see which locations you can find holiday cheer.

10 Days of Cheer, Day 3 — 100 surprise Pop-Up Cheer Parties serving tall espresso beverages for free. https://t.co/BmVfnNhCSl 🎉 #FindCheer — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 26, 2016