NC man fights off home intruder with piece of firewood

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment was hit repeatedly with a piece of firewood once he stepped inside.

Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt, 27, is charged with breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering after he attempted to enter the home on Monday, WTVD reports.

After he was hit by the firewood, Bergstedt fled and broke into a nearby vacant apartment.

Police say the act was not random as he was once involved in a relationship with the woman whose apartment he tried to enter.

The incident left Bergstedt with two black eyes and facial lacerations.