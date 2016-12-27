× NC man accused of killing 4-year-old girl on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte man Tuesday morning after they say he killed a 4-year-old girl Christmas Eve, WSOC reports.

Demarcus Heath, 26, is charged with the murder of Mariya Owens.

Officers were called to Timber Commons Lane near Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte and found the 4-year-old girl unresponsive. She was taken to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, where she died.

The medical examiner determined that she was physically assaulted, which led to her death.