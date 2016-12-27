Mount Airy boy uses birthday to get supplies for troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- He's only 6 and he's already teaching lessons all of us can learn from. Hudson Rogers simply wanted to use his birthday to help our troops.

He got back much more in return just in time for Christmas.

Hudson's life focuses on his family's farm and his love of soldiers.

"He wanted to have an Army theme for his birthday party," Hudson's dad Dustin Rogers said.

But Hudson and his mom decided not to ask guests for Army toys. Instead they asked for Army supplies. Soon they were overwhelmed.

"Our whole dining room was full," Rogers said.

Candy, socks, magazines, bathroom products -- enough for four boxes -- all sent in November to a platoon through Project Frontlines and Adopt a U.S. Soldier.

"It says a lot about his character even at his age he's got a big heart, and that's pretty awesome to see. Most kids would say no to the idea, 'No I want presents,'" Hudson's dad said.

Just before Christmas -- another lesson in character -- this one from the grateful soldiers Hudson and his family helped.

An email with a picture, the faces Hudson didn't know, now a part of Christmas giving for him and his family.

"It felt awesome. I remember my wife sending it to me and just seeing it and seeing they all got together for a picture for Hudson, that was a really awesome gift, they didn't have to respond," Rogers said. "Just that note back from them that they received it, that it meant a lot to them, made it all worth while."

Project Frontlines will set up anyone interested with a unit overseas to send letters, cards and packages.