More than 45 unlocked vehicles rummaged through in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are investigating after more than 45 vehicles were rummaged through in Archdale between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Aldridge Lane in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located other unlocked vehicles that had been searched through.

Officers found the same incident to have occurred in the Bradford Downs subdivision as well as the Rush Hollow subdivision.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Archdale police have received about 21 calls in reference to the break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call the Archdale Police Department at (336) 434-7336.