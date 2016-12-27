Missing NC woman found dead; man wanted for murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued a murder warrant for Humberto Alvarez Mendoza in the killing of Nia Hantzopoulos, WSOC reports.
Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle in Ballantyne on Tuesday. It belonged to Hantzopoulos.
Hantzopoulos’ body was later found, police said in a news release.
Her cause of death has not been determined.
Hantzopoulos disappeared on Dec. 16. You can read more on that here.
