× Missing NC woman found dead; man wanted for murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued a murder warrant for Humberto Alvarez Mendoza in the killing of Nia Hantzopoulos, WSOC reports.

Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle in Ballantyne on Tuesday. It belonged to Hantzopoulos.

Hantzopoulos’ body was later found, police said in a news release.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

Hantzopoulos disappeared on Dec. 16. You can read more on that here.