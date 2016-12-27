High Point police investigate rash of robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are investigating a rash of robberies at local businesses. Police believe a man with a gun robbed five places and attempted to rob another all within two weeks. The latest robbery happened last night at Domino’s Pizza.

The suspect description in each case is the same. It appears to be a man acting alone. He has a gun and covers his face with various garments. Police say the man is around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build.

“Granted it is a generic suspect description, but it is close enough to lead us to believe, based on past cases, that it's most likely going to be the same individual,” said Det. Matthew Blackman with the High Point Police Department.

The robberies are also taking place around the same time and in similar locations, most of which have been convenience stores.

”As with any crime when a suspect is not caught, it is very likely that they will continue to commit crime until we get a hold of them,” Blackman said.

Right now, investigators are looking at people with a history of robbery and anyone recently released from prison. They’ve also collected forensic evidence from the scenes.

”There's a lot of business owners in the community that work very hard to run their business and for somebody to come, especially around the holiday season when money is tight for everybody, come in and take from the business is tough, so we want to make sure and give it our best efforts,” Blackman said.

One of the stores robbed was Quality Mart on Main Street. The manager of the store had a gun pointed at him.

”I'm feeling very scared now to come to the job, especially in the evening times,” the manager said.

He says his job is very important to him and he can’t go anywhere else, that’s why he hopes police catch the suspect soon.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the High Point Police Department or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video