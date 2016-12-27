Fire burns down Davidson County man’s cherished hobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Bob Wood lives a quiet life. With his three daughters spread across the country and starting lives of their own, he has his wife, his church and his hobby to keep him company. Tuesday morning, he saw his passion go up in flames.

Around 5 a.m., Davidson County emergency crews responded to a fire that destroyed three outbuildings and partially damaged a shed. Two of those outbuildings belonged to Wood. Between a lawn mower, an ATV and more, he lost hundreds of dollars in equipment. But the real loss was invaluable to him.

Bob Wood collects wood. He uses it to make furniture but often compares it to art. He had dozens of slabs of maple and more neatly stacked up in these sheds.

Now, instead of the polished brown he took pride in, he walks among the black charred remnants of his passion. Wood says he built the shed about ten to twelve years ago, but is thankful he has his health, and his family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video