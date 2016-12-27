Elderly Eden man killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eden, N.C. -- The Eden Fire Department and the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a deadly fire that started Monday before sunrise.

"I opened up the door and when I walked out, I said, my God, his deck was just inflamed," remembered Terry Widel, who lives across the street from the home on Bent Grass Lane.

Firefighters were called to the home around 6:30 am. When they arrived, neighbors say the fire had spread significantly from the back of the home to the rest of the house.

Fire officials say an elderly man lived in the home by himself and was not able to get out of the house in time. But, Widel remembers him as a great neighbor.

"He was one of those fellows that made sure everything was right around here," he said. "He was always looking out for us and that's what friends do, that's what neighbors do," he continued.

Chief Tommy Underwood of the Eden Fire Department says he has no reason to believe the fire was suspicious, but it remains under investigation.