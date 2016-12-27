Driver shoots self during police chase in Mebane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- A driver is in the hospital after they shot themselves following a police chase in Mebane Monday evening.

Around 8:06 p.m., a Mebane police officer noticed a vehicle matched the description previously given out in a Be-On-The-Lookout from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. The description was given for a suspect related to a shooting incident that occurred Monday morning.

After running its plates and confirming the vehicle, several officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Once the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began.

Officers began the chase on South Third Street at Holt Street and continued onto South Fifth Street and eventually onto Mebane Oaks Road and into Alamance County. The NC State Highway Patrol were then requested and took over the pursuit.

During the chase, stop sticks were used two times, and both attempts were successful -- but the vehicle continued to drive on one or more deflated tires.

Eventually, the chase returned into the Mebane city limits and the suspect's vehicle ran off the road and into a yard at 1228 S. Fifth St. The vehicle stopped when it hit a tree, the press release states.

As officers approached, they saw the suspect was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver was taken to Duke University Medical Center.

A firearm was found on the passenger side of the vehicle, but it is not known at what point the self-inflicted gunshot wound occurred.

The identity of the driver is currently being withheld.

The driver's condition is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.