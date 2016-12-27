× Burlington police investigate shooting; victim suffered life-threatening injuries

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

At 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Burlington officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Harrell Street after a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they did not locate anyone but did find blood and shell casings at the residence.

While in the area, officers learned of a burgundy Honda in the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments with a person inside who appeared to be impaired.

Officers came to the vehicle and located a victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.