× Baby dies of dehydration, starvation days after parents overdose

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A baby died of dehydration and starvation days after the child’s parents died of a likely heroin overdose, the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reports.

Jason E. Chambers, 27, and Chelsea S. Cardaro, 19, were found dead in their home Thursday. They had been dead for about a week when they were discovered.

The baby, Summer N. Chambers, had survived for several days after her parents died, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told the Tribune-Democrat, but was deceased when police entered the home Thursday.

On Friday morning, autopsies confirmed the child died from dehydration and starvation.

Toxicology reports are pending for Chambers and Cardaro, the Tribune-Democrat reports, and those could take up to six to eight weeks.

“Although it is not confirmed [as an overdose case], there was evidence of drugs at the scene,” District Attorney Kelly Callihan said at a press conference Friday.

The DA also pointed out there was a history of drug abuse at the home.

Chambers overdosed in November and had to be revived with Narcan. A report was made to Children and Youth Services, who met with the parents and determined the home was appropriate for a child living there.

“It’s an unfortunate incident where they both possibly overdosed at the same time – and being from out of town, not having anybody in town – it was too long for anybody to notice that they were missing,” Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller told the Tribune-Democrat.