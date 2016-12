LOS ANGELES — Actor and popular comedian Ricky Harris passed away Monday. He was 54.

Harris, who was best known for his acting roles in “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Heat” died of a heart attack, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to acting, he worked with Snoop Dogg on his 1993 album “Doggystyle.”

He is survived by his mother, ex-wife and two daughters.

Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, among many others paid their respects on social media:

Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia — CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my n… https://t.co/kTjQQJGIS2 pic.twitter.com/NiHKZp0FOX — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 27, 2016

RIP RICKY HARRIS pic.twitter.com/P9KPKblpP7 — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) December 27, 2016