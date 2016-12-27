7 things you probably didn’t know about Carrie Fisher

She may be best known for playing Princess Leia, but Carrie Fisher was so much more than that. Here are seven surprising facts about her:

She was a sought after script doctor

Among scripts the good doctor rewrote and punched up without credit: “Sister Act” and “Hook.”

Carrie Fisher's handwritten notes fixing the dialog in Empire Strikes Back. pic.twitter.com/JppeXwo365 — Heroic Girls (@HeroicGirls) December 27, 2016

Dan Akroyd saved her life and she almost married him in return

Fisher starred in “The Blues Brothers” with Dan Akroyd and John Belushi. Belushi set her up with Akroyd (whom she calls Danny, by the way), and after a Brussels sprout-related mishap, the two ended up engaged. “I almost choked on some kind of vegetable that I shouldn’t have been eating: Brussels sprouts!” Fisher said. “So he had to give me the Heimlich maneuver. He saved my life, and then he asked me to marry him. And I thought…wow, what if that happens again? I should probably marry him.”

John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Carrie Fisher on the set of The Blues Brothers. 1977 pic.twitter.com/81d2rNkJAB — Laurent Vachaud (@LaurentVachaud) September 1, 2015

Meryl Streep player HER

You know you’re somebody when Meryl Streep portrays you in a movie. (Ok, it was a movie adaptation of Fisher’s autobiography, “Postcards from the Edge.” But still, MERYL STREEP!)

When Meryl Streep was Carrie Fisher

I'm checking out.#PostcardsFromTheEdgehttps://t.co/EaQEBMaiFU — DrAmor (@CeroPaciencia) December 27, 2016

Her emoji game was next level

She had a way with words … without using them. She tweeted with emojis.

Her dog was a celebrity in his own right

Her pup, Gary, strutted his stuff on red carpets and accompanied her on movie sets.

Me and mommy fighting over the mic. (But really I just wanted her attention). #CarrieFisher #MaytheForcebeWithHer pic.twitter.com/LJSo3D2LV0 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016

And he had the saddest tweet after her death (at least, the Carrie Fisher’s Dog Twitter account did, although we don’t quite know who runs it).

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

She was an awesome/terrible role model

Okay, so maybe Carrie Fisher isn’t the all-around best role model you could have. She was a self-proclaimed a drug addict. She had, shall we say, a creative vocabulary. But, at the same time, she was an amazing writer and comic. She’s survived bipolar disorder that went undiagnosed for much of her life. And she never took herself too seriously: “If my life wasn’t funny, it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.” And she personified Grrl Power!

Carrie Fisher. You taught me that being a princess doesn't mean you need to be saved. My heart is broken. #CarrieFisher #RIP — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 27, 2016

Without her, we’d never know there’s no underwear in space

Let’s let her explain this one …