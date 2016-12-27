1 assaulted, robbed at Greensboro Sheetz

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was assaulted and robbed overnight at a Sheetz in Greensboro, according to a press release.

At 1:09 a.m., police responded to a robbery at the Sheetz located at 3941 W. Market St. Upon arrival, they discovered that two suspects assaulted and robbed a victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.