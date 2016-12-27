1 assaulted, robbed at Greensboro Sheetz

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was assaulted and robbed overnight at a Sheetz in Greensboro, according to a press release.
At 1:09 a.m., police responded to a robbery at the Sheetz located at 3941 W. Market St. Upon arrival, they discovered that two suspects assaulted and robbed a victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975