Woman, great granddaughter vanish on Christmas Eve trip to NC

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. – Family members are worried about a woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter who haven’t been heard from since driving from New Jersey to the town of Morven in Anson County, WSOC reported.

Relatives told WSOC that they have not been in touch with 71-year-old Barbara Briley since Christmas Eve.

They said they last spoke to Barbara at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Ruther Glen, Virginia, while she and 5-year-old La Myer Briley were stopped at an Exxon.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Her great-granddaughter, La Myar, was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray camo sweat hoodie.