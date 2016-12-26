× Winston-Salem police investigate Christmas Day shooting

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are investigating a shooting Christmas Day that injured one man, according to a news release.

Officers responded at 9:07 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at 122 N. Laurel Wall Blvd.

They found Joseph Dennis of Winston-Salem sitting on the sidewalk in front of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of an injury that is not considered life-threatening.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but have no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.