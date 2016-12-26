× Police continue investigating shooting at Moose Lodge in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are continuing to investigate Monday multiple crime scenes in connection to a shooting that happened at the Madison Moose Lodge 1148 early Saturday morning.

About 300 people were attending a private Christmas party at the lodge when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to Sheriff Sam Page.

Page said that of the six initially shot, two victims were found at the lodge, two at the Checkers convenience store on Highway 311 in Madison and one in the parking lot of Western Rockingham Middle School.

One victim was found over the county line in Stokes County, according to Page.

A seventh victim was later found at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

Page said all the victims were taken to area hospitals. All the injuries are currently reported to be non-life-threatening.

Two suspects were believed to have attended the party before the shooting started, said Page. The suspects had their faces covered with ski masks during the shooting.

Sheriff Page says both were last seen leaving the scene in a silver vehicle driven by a black woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.