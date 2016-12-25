What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Take the poll
-
Most popular Christmas movies in each state
-
‘Half Christmas trees’ are a thing — who knew?
-
New varieties of Poinsettias available for Thanksgiving, spring holidays
-
‘Home for Christmas’: 77-year-old missing for two days in snowy mountains found safe
-
When do the department stores close on Christmas Eve? What’s open on Christmas?
-
-
These Christmas lights don’t need to be wrapped around the tree
-
These dolls are spying on your kids, consumer groups say
-
How to get your boring car into the Christmas spirit
-
After 50 years, the final season for a favorite Piedmont holiday tradition
-
Santa Claus visits sick children at Cone Hospital
-
-
Photo of dog’s hilarious reaction to meeting Santa Claus goes viral
-
Judge makes school district restore ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ display
-
Shopping the week before Christmas could pay off