Rapper Troy Ave shot in Brooklyn on Christmas Day

NEW YORK — Rapper Troy Ave was shot and injured in Brooklyn on Christmas Day.

PIX11 reported that the 31-year-old performer, whose real name is Roland Collins, was grazed in the head and shot in the arm.

The rapper was sitting in his red Maserati in the Brooklyn borough of Brownsville when the shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m., according to the New York Post.

Police said the rapper was then able to drive himself to an area hospital after being shot. His condition was not immediately clear.

Troy Ave made headlines in May following a deadly shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza.

He was charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in a gunfight that left his friend dead. He is now suing the venue for poor security.