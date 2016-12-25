× Police investigate fatal shooting, stabbing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating two separate fatalities, one shooting and one stabbing.

At 6:44 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 5606 Old Fox Trail where officers found a victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a police press release.

The victim has been identified as 33-year old Christopher Daly, of High Point. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

At 5:08 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1700 block of Luray Drive in reference to a shooting. In that case, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Michael Womack of Greensboro. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No suspect information was released in either case. Details about the circumstances surrounding the crimes has not been released.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.