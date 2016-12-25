× Pizza delivery driver in Asheboro shot, injured on Christmas Eve; suspect wanted

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A pizza delivery driver was shot and injured while trying to deliver a pizza in Asheboro on Christmas Eve.

Asheboro police said the Domino’s driver was assaulted he approached a home in the 600 block of Wainman Avenue at about 6:20 p.m.

The driver was approached from behind and the suspect hit him in the head with the butt of a handgun, Asheboro police said in a press release.

The victim then struck the suspect with a flashlight and tried to get away, according to police.

Police said the suspect shot the victim in the shoulder area. The victim was able to drive himself back to Domino’s.

The victim was later taken to Randolph Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police are still looking for the suspect.