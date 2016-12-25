Local police, firefighters work for good of others on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First responders are tasked with ensuring everyone’s safety no matter what day of the year it is.

”Every little boy wants to be a police officer when they growing up, but for me that dream came true,” said Officer B.P. Cox with the Greensboro Police Department.

B.P. Cox’s dream of being an officer requires some sacrifice. Sunday, he patrolled the streets, while his family celebrated Christmas.

“This morning we got up at 4 a.m. to open up Santa gifts,” Cox said.

Officer Cox’s family has learned to accommodate to his schedule. This is his seventh year with the Greensboro Police Department.

“Coming up to Christmas we’re very busy with larceny type calls and shoplifting,” Cox said. “We also had a large influx of traffic into the city.”

About 120 patrol officers in Greensboro work on Christmas.

Firefighters across the Piedmont are also ready for any calls.

“When a call comes in, we've got to go whatever we are doing,” said Ricky Shelton, the battalion chief at the High Point Fire Department.

Firefighters are making the most the holiday together.

“We spent 24 hours a day with these guys so they become like our second family at the fire station, so we have a regular family and then we have the fire station,” Shelton said.

Working the holiday is a duty first responders fulfill, even if it means missing out.

“Working holidays can be tough when you have a family at home,” Cox said. “There’s different traditions that you do and you don't get to do that completely.”