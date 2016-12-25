× Family members search for missing woman, great granddaughter driving to NC

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members are worried about a woman and her 5-year-old great granddaughter who were driving from New Jersey to Morven in Anson County.

WSOC reported that family members last spoke to Barbara Briley, 71, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Ruther Glen, Virginia while they were stopped at an Exxon on Rogers Clark Boulevard.

They are in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey plates C80- ELS, according to the TV station.

Briley is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Her great granddaughter, La Myar Briley, was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray camo sweat hoodie.