Family identifies victims shot and killed in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her son along with their significant others were shot and killed in Wilson County Saturday afternoon.

WTVD reported that it happened in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, just east of Wilson. The four victims were found by an elderly relative.

A family member identified the mother as Tammy Pearce along with her boyfriend, Selby Outland. The other two victims are Shane Pearce and his fiance, Nikki Privette.

Deputies are investigating but have not released a motive for the shooting. No word yet on a suspect.