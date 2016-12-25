× 22-year-old Lexington man in critical condition after crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A 22-year-old Lexington man was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition after veering off the road in a single-vehicle crash.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Spencer Davis was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the incident.

The wreck was reported at about 10:47 a.m. Sunday as Davis was driving a 1992 Honda Accord west near 1575 Rockcrusher Road, according to the paper.

Davis reportedly veered off the road and crashed into about 80 feet of fence posts.

Authorities said Davis was driving at least 70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released and it is too early to know if Davis was impaired.