× When do the department stores close on Christmas Eve? What’s open on Christmas?

Here are the Christmas Eve stores hours for several department stores:

Target: Varies by location. Many stores close at 10 p.m., others at 11. Visit the Target website to find store hours for a certain store. All stores will be closed Christmas Day.

Walmart: Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart.com. The stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Kmart: Kmart will be open until 10 p.m. and the Clemmons location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas, according to Kmart.com.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s will be open until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas, according to the store’s website.

JCPenney: JCPenney also closes at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Macy’s: Macy’s is open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Their website did not list any store hours for Christmas Day.

Sears: Most locations close at 6 p.m. and are closed on Christmas, according to the website’s store locator.

Dillard’s: Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Big Lots: Open until 10 p.m. and closed on Christmas, according to the Big Lots website.