Police investigate shooting, stabbing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigation two different incidences on Christmas Eve, one stabbing and another shooting.

At 6:44 p.m., police responded to 5606 Old Fox Trail where officers found a victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a police press release.

At 5:08 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Luray Drive in reference to a shooting. In that case, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

No suspect information was released in either case. Police have not identified either of the victims or released their current conditions.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.