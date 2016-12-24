× Off-duty NC deputy shoots dog attacking customers at Home Depot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog attacking customers at a Home Depot on Friday night in Fayetteville, according to WTVD.

The dog apparently escaped from a vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Skibo Road and started tormenting and attacking customers trying to shop at the store.

A WTVD crew at the scene said the dog bit at least one person, a Home Depot employee. Fayetteville police responded to the incident.

The off-duty deputy fired two shots, killing the dog. The deputy, whose name wasn’t immediately known, was at the store to shop.