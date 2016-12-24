Follow Santa around the globe with NORAD’s Santa tracker

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his flight around the world tonight.

When will he show up at your house? Check the tracker above to follow his process.

The Santa Tracker has been around since 1955 when a local Sears store in Colorado Springs ran a dial Santa ad.

Except the number was a misprint. Instead of listing the number for Sears’ Santa hotline, it posted the number for the Continental Air Defense Command center.

The staff decided to help children track Santa.

Have a Merry Christmas!