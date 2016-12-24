× 6 shot at Moose Lodge in Rockingham County.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – Deputies are investigating multiple crime scenes in connection to a shooting that happened at the Madison Moose Lodge 1148 early Saturday morning.

Around 300 people were attending a private party at the lodge when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to Sheriff Sam Page.

Page said that of the six shot, two victims were found at the lodge, two at a nearby convenience store, and one in the parking lot of Western Rockingham Middle School.

One victim was found over the county line in Stokes County, according to Page

Page said all six victims were transported to area hospitals.

There is no information on the victim’s conditions at this time.

Both suspects were believed to have attended the party before the shooting started, said Page.

Sheriff Page says both were last seen leaving the scene in a silver vehicle driven by a black woman.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.