19-year-old man found fatally shot in Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot dead in a home early Saturday morning.

Theron Thomas Brannon was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the incident at 1020 Nancy Lane at about 3:17 a.m.

Brannon was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Authorities have thus far determined that multiple shots were fired in the street in front of the house.

Shortly after the shooting was reported to authorities, Bryan Markuise Little arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities are trying to determine if that incident is related to the death of Theron Brannon III.

The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages, according to police. Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.