1 dead in shooting at home in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Reidsville.

Deputies said the suspect came to the door at 159 Northfork Drive and the victim was shot in the doorway. It was reported at 3:41 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Other people were at the residence at the time of the shooting, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

The investigation is ongoing.