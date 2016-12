Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times in Lexington Friday morning.

At about 11:22 a.m., a woman was stabbed several times on Swing Drive and then walked to a home at the corner of Becks Nursery Road and Hedrick Mill Road.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she is in serious condition.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice says they are looking for more than one suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

DCSO have blocked off a portion of Hedrick Mill Rd. in Lexington after a woman was stabbed multiple times near here @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/9kXh4Q8TBU — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) December 23, 2016