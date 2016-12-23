Winston-Salem woman opens dog bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- We want the best for our canine companions, especially around the holidays.

"If you look at a box of doggie treats and you can't pronounce something, I wouldn't get it," said K-9 Doggie Bakery owner Cheryl Bowles.

That outlook steered Bowles toward opening the bakery and boutique in Winston-Salem.

Everything is human-grade ingredients and there's no funny business on any of the labels.

They look like they'd be real sweet, but they're not because they don't need a lot of sugar for the dogs.

Learn more in today's Project Pet.

